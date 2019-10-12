Residents of Comal County, get ready to get spooked.
The Startzville VFW Post 8800 will be hosting its inaugural haunted house event this month, and the scary fun will be free and family friendly. Hosting two separate haunted houses, volunteers will transform the post into a terrifying 20-minute maze for adults and a shorter kid friendly maze for little ones on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.
“It’s a totally free event we’re putting on,” said Robert “Bob” Musulin, the event organizer and a volunteer for the post. “This is something we’ve been talking about for a while — a long time ago (we) had a small carnival and haunted house for kids, so we’re trying to restart that, but also incorporate something in for young adults and adults.”
The adult haunted house will be for young adults and adults ages 10 and up, and will feature nine different rooms, each with a different frightening theme, Musulin said.
“We have basically 35 volunteers working the haunted houses,” Musulin said. “We also have young people from local acting groups to help us, too.”
This haunted house will be about 1,800 square feet, and take about 20 minutes to get through, Musulin said.
“I don’t want to give too much away, but it’ll be a scary good time,” Musulin said with a laugh. “I can’t wait to see the reaction of everybody coming out.”
The children’s maze will be for kids 10 and under, and will incorporate in fun, candy and games, Musulin said.
“For the kids we’ll have hot dogs and some small carnival booths,” Musulin said. “There’s something for everyone.”
This year’s event is titled, “The Haunting” but the haunted house will change up every year, Musulin said.
“We’re planning on making this an annual event, so a lot has gone into planning this,” Musulin said. “We’ve been working on it since about mid-August, so about the past six weeks.”
Putting in about 12-15 hours of work a day, Musulin said the VFW post hopes to see the event grow every year. While the event is free this year, donations are being accepted and will go toward future years as well as other VFW events, Musulin said.
“In future years we may charge a small fee, but we hope to form this into an annual fundraiser,” Musulin said.
The haunted house will be from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday Oct. 26 and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday Oct. 27. The children’s maze, games and food will only be on Saturday, Oct. 26.
VFW Post 8800 is located at 7755 FM 2673, Canyon Lake. For more information, visit the post’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2ov3Xmx.
“We’re really excited to see everyone come out,” Musulin said.
