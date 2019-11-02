Don’t forget to set the clocks back, as Standard Time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday.
More than a century ago, the United States enacted Daylight Saving Time to add another hour of light to turn out armaments during World War I. When the clocks moved forward last March, we lost an hour of shuteye that we’ll get back on Sunday morning.
Clocks will reset to 1 a.m., ending Daylight Saving Time throughout the country, except for Arizona, Hawaii and a handful of U.S. territories that observe Standard Time year-round.
Beginning in 2007, the Energy Policy Act of 2005 extended Daylight Time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. For years, Daylight Time in the U.S. extended from the first Sunday in April through the last Sunday in October — a period still observed in the United Kingdom, where it’s called British Summer Time.
As you set the clocks back, fire officials advise changing batteries in household smoke detectors. And don’t forget to bank that extra hour of sleep for when Daylight Time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.