Meeting in special session Monday night, New Braunfels City Council members selected incumbents to fill new terms on New Braunfels Utilities and New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation boards.
Council selected board incumbents Don Austin, Neal Linnartz, Stuart Hansmann and Kathy Meurin among 12 applicants to serve on NBEDC’s board of directors for two-year terms ending Oct. 9, 2021.
Incumbent John Harrell was reappointed to the NBU board after the other applicant withdrew.
City Council will next meet in a special session at 7 p.m. Monday in the Tejas Room at city hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
Council next meets in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday Oct. 14 in council chambers in city hall.
Council sessions are televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21 and AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.