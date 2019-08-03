Meyer Ranch, a 700-acre master planned community in New Braunfels, is officially open.
Meyer Ranch will host its grand opening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9666 W. Highway 46 to show off its line of designer model homes. Event attendees will be able to enjoy live music, stilt walkers, magic shows, balloon artists, games, face painting, and carnival eats such as Kona Ice.
Visitors will be able to tour new models homes priced from $200Ks. Anyone who signs up for and completes a tour will be entered for a chance to win door prizes, a weekend getaway at the JW Marriot San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa, and more.
“It will be a come-and-go, family-friendly event,” said Jennifer Haveman, vice president at Anderson Hanson Blanton, a marketing and public relations firm.
Meyer Ranch pre-sales have already been extremely successful, surpassing even builder expectations, Haveman said.
“Over 50 homes have already been sold, which is a tremendous amount before the models have even opened,” Haveman said. “It certainly shows a lot about the desire to move to this area, and the need for housing here. Meyer Ranch is (in) New Braunfels (city limits), which I think is very appealing for folks.”
Meyer Ranch historically was a working cattle ranch settled by original German immigrants, the Meyer family, more than 100 years ago.
“The homebuilders in Meyer Ranch are Ashton Woods Homes, Bella Vista Homes, Gehan Homes, Highland Homes and Princeton Classic Homes,” Haveman said. “Coming soon will also be Trendmaker Homes and Juell Homes.”
Following a realtor sneak peek this past spring, Meyer Ranch opened informally in February and at full build out will have more than 1,600 single-family homes.
“We wanted to create a memorable event for the New Braunfels community with our grand opening,” said Randy Rollo, Partner in Randolph Todd Development. “Big Top at Meyer Ranch will be filled with family-friendly entertainment, yet still show off our community and beautiful new homes.”
The event is free to attend and will include a performance by local artists, as well as appearances by New Braunfels food truck favorites such as Coronado’s Sweet Heat BBQ and Grouchy Mama.
For more information or to RSVP for the event visit meyerranchevents.com.
