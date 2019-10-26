Comal County advocates against domestic violence are ready to do more than talk, and they want to help of local residents to recognize and stop domestic abuse.
As National Domestic Violence Awareness month comes to a close, the Crisis Center of Comal County held its inaugural panel against domestic violence Thursday evening.
Two front tables filled with eight panelists of community leaders faced a room of a couple dozen attendees. Panelists ranged from directors of related services to law enforcement officials who deal directly with domestic violence.
The panelists focused on the need for more education in the community as both the county and the problem of domestic violence grow.
“In general, folks don’t want to be involved in affairs of domestic violence,” said one of the panelists, Sgt. Danny Dufur with the Comal County Sheriff’s office. “It’s not often people will step up if they witness domestic violence or hear it, because they may not want to be involved in the process.”
There’s still a common misconception that what happens behind closed doors is a personal matter, although overall progress has been made in the county, Dufur said.
“Comal County has seen real growth in the number of resources against domestic violence in the last five years,” said Comal County District Attorney Jennifer Tharp. “Under (current leadership), the capabilities of the crisis center have really expanded and that’s huge.”
We live in a society that often blames victims and leaves a domestic abuse victim embarrassed to speak up, Tharp said.
“That shouldn’t be the situation; we need to really tackle that shame factor,” she added.
Det. Trey Wahrmund, another panelist and member of the New Braunfels Police Department, said domestic violence is tricky to treat because by the time cops are called in it’s often too late.
“It’s reactionary, unfortunately,” Wahrmund said. “We need to put resources out there for everyone so it can be stopped before.”
With domestic violence, we tend to want to hide it or minimize it because we don’t want to admit that’s what it is, said Lindsey Murray, victim liaison for the NBPD.
“The person being abused may not be able to make that phone call you’re considering making,” Murray said. “People think they don’t want to poke their nose in but that can save lives.”
Sadly, the focus of domestic violence is often on why the abused partner doesn’t just leave, said Brittany Kruger, shelter director and CPS liaison for the crisis center.
“That question distracts from the abuser, rather than asking ‘Why did the abuser abuse again?’” Kruger said.
Ellie Truan, prevention specialist for the crisis center, said prevention needs to start very early with children to break the cycle.
“It’s the littles we really want to get to,” Truan said. “Sadly so many of our youth think abusive behaviors are normal or okay and we have to try to teach them early it’s not.”
What everyone can do to encourage ending domestic abuse is be ready to make the call and report it, said Trendy Sharp, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County.
“And support nonprofits that help these victims, who are often women and children,” Sharp said.
The theme of the discussion is education, Dufur said. The public must be made aware of the signs of domestic abuse and be ready to report it.
“It’s like how before 9/11 no one would blink twice at a backpack left alone, but after, any bag left alone had police getting called,” Dufur said. “People were made to be aware of what is suspicious and what to look for to report it — we need to do that with domestic violence as well.”
The most harmful message we can perpetuate is that of shame, said Jennifer Nieto, director of Hill Country Mental Health and Development Disabilities.
“In victim blaming, we are removing the responsibility from the abuser,” Nieto said. “An abuser won’t stop if they don’t feel responsible.”
For more information about the Crisis Center of Comal County visit www.crisiscenternb.org or follow them on social media at CrisisCenterComalCounty.
