New Braunfels City Council will confirm and swear in a new fire department chief and address routine spending items when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in city council chambers in city hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
Patrick O’Connell, a 15-year veteran, will formally be approved to lead the New Braunfels Fire Department, succeeding Kenneth Jacks, who abruptly retired on May 6. O’Connell will be sworn in after his confirmation, with council addressing other police and fire items on Monday’s agenda.
Chapter 143 of Texas Local Government Code outlines civil service standards for hiring, promoting, firing and other personnel practices for uniformed police and firefighters. Council has studied approving “meet and confer” sessions, non-adversarial meetings designed to iron out and forge agreements with both departments; NBFD’s proposed agreement is set Monday.
Council approved the city’s 2019-20 $242.4 million budget on Sept. 9. It includes market salary adjustments and step plan increases totaling at least 3% for uniformed fire and police members. On Monday, council will approve the second and final readings of ordinances establishing the number of set positions and increasing pay for educational and professional certifications earned by members of both departments.
Council will also consider measures associated with the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board). Consent agenda items will renew the city’s agreements to provide administrative, financial and legal services for the NBEDC and approve 4B direct incentives for Calendar Holdings, LLC. It will later consider approving a resolution guaranteeing up to $800,000 in job creation incentives for PNC Bank, N.A.
Council will begin the meeting with resolutions saluting Bruce Boyer, Jay Brewer and Betty Kyle as this year’s New Braunfels Living Legends; Oct. 10-13 as Gruene Music & Wine Fest Weekend and Oct. 7 as World Habitat Day. They will then consider approving a resolution supporting the creation of the Lake Dunlap Water Control and Improvement District and receive a presentation on Comal County facilities from County Judge Sherman Krause.
On Monday, council will also discuss and consider approving:
• Awards of annual contracts for various services and equipment purchases for several city departments, including one for repairs to Fischer Park Dam No. 1 Spillway.
• Termination of restrictive covenants in the Seidel subdivision; revised construction and materials agreements for the Klein Road Reconstruction Project and regional sports complex.
• Approval of various city contracts for maintenance, equipment, leases and services.
• The second and final readings of ordinances to raise the speed limit on Walnut Avenue between Landa Street and Business Interstate 35 from 30 to 35 mph; revising Parking by Permit Area B to include both sides of South Veramendi Avenue between East Basel Street and East Mather Street which would restrict daily parking between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from May 1 to Sept. 30.
• Appointments of 15 individuals and approving bylaws governing the city’s Workforce Housing Advisory Committee; granting waivers from city sidewalk requirements for New Braunfels Utilities’ proposed Saur Lane subdivision and along Granada Hills in the proposed Red Hawk Trail subdivision.
• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances revising rezoning and/or granting special use permits for properties located on the south side of Orion Drive and east of the Union Pacific Railroad and 144 Rueckle Road; prohibiting placements of commercial handbills or flyers on private property with posted signage prohibiting solicitation.
Monday’s council session will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21 and AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
