Comal County Commissioners will review an incomplete report on racial profiling by law enforcement and celebrate the county’s latest award for financial reporting excellence during their weekly meeting Thursday.
Each law enforcement agency and the state’s 254 counties are required annually to submit racial profiling data from traffic stops with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The data records the gender and racial profile of the person stopped, along with whether they were detained and other information related to the stop. Since it became law more than 20 years ago, minority rights organizations have criticized inaccuracies and incomplete data in many reports, and failed to enforce its authority over data collections in recent years.
Comal County’s report is required to be filed by March 1, Sheriff Mark Reynolds said, if technological problems with software used to process the data can be fixed by March 15 so the county can replace the incomplete report it is presenting on Thursday.
Tyler Technologies, Inc. bought out the company that authored and maintained computer software purchased by the county. The Odyssey system used to collate the county’s racial profiling data currently has “a lot of zeros” reflecting percentages for five racial groups.
Reynolds said CCSO’s annual reports indicate the most stops, in order of most to least, involve Caucasians, followed by Hispanic-Americans and African-Americans and reflect the county’s racial makeup.
“When we ran this year’s report, it did not pull some extrapolated data (correlating to specific topics),” said Reynolds, who hopes to represent the data to commissioners again before it gets to TCOLE by March 15.
While some officials have complained about Tyler Technologies, which has had millions in county contracts, Judge Sherman Krause said the company has willingly helped in correcting correct problems with the software, which county emergency agencies will soon replace with Motorola’s Spillman Flex system.
“They were very responsive when they came down here to hear some of the concerns from those who use the software on a daily basis and making improvements to the (Odyssey) system,” Krause said.
Also Thursday, the county will receive yet another Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020.
The Government Finance Officers Association, a professional organization serving government finance officials throughout the country, bestows certificates annually to public entities submitting the top CAFR reports. Comal County has earned certificates each year since 1992.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
- A proclamation recognizing the Community Resource and Recreation Center (CRRC) for 40 years of service to the Canyon Lake area.
- Final vacate and replat combining and establishing lots in the Inland Estates subdivision; final plat approval of the Estates at Bear Creek subdivision; amending surety terms for construction of roads and other improvements in a portion of the 4S Ranch subdivision; amending a plat combining lots in a portion of the Mystic Shores subdivision.
- The tax assessor-collector’s 2020 annual and January 2021 collection reports; the treasurer’s monthly report for January 2021.
- Appointment of one individual as an unpaid reserve deputy constable for Precinct 2.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and meeting agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
