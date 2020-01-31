Fire and emergency services officials in the county plan to keep boosting personnel, vehicles and facilities in an effort to trim response times as the population continues to grow.
That news came as part of the meeting on Thursday where Comal County Commissioners received annual reports from emergency services district officials.
Each representative who delivered 2019 annual reports from the seven ESDs gave a similar story about increasing the ability to service the county residents.
“It’s always one of our goals,” said Tom Turk, speaking for ESDs No. 1, No. 4 and No. 5, which encompass 214 square miles in the western part of the county, primarily the Bulverde-Spring Branch area.
Turk said the goal is to exceed 90% of meeting priority calls for emergency medical and fire services within 10 minutes. The three ESDs combined for 3,188 calls in 2019, up 7.7% over 2018. Response times for fire apparatus services decreased from 94.1% in 2018 to 90.3% in 2019; with EMS responses remaining steady at 90.6%.
“But lately, some of that has dropped off due to the increases in our call volumes,” he said. “They’re up because we’ve got more people and more activity — we have to serve people further out from our stations, which all affect our ability to respond within that (10-minute) window.”
Also reporting were Don Wagner and Tom Crossan (ESD No. 2 and No. 3; serving Canyon Lake and mid-county); Herb Coley (ESD 6; serving Bracken and Garden Ridge) and Christine Seidel (ESD No. 7). Included were Brandon Kludt, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Division Chief (ESDs No. 2 and No. 3) and New Braunfels Assistant Fire Chief Mike Wehman, whose department serves 10,000 residents in ESD No. 7.
Each also reported growing numbers of calls during the past year. They also updated on their plans for 2020.
One new fire station came on line for ESDs 1, 4 and 5 in November – at Farm-to-Market Road 311 and Rebecca Creek Road. ESDs 2 and 3 are building new stations at 8685 FM 306 and 1150 S. Cranes Mill Road; and ESD No. 6 is constructing a substation and renovating its central station on FM 3009.
Also Thursday, commissioners took no action reinstating restrictions on outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas. The county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) totaled 466 on Thursday, 34 points short of the threshold typically used to call for burn bans.
Seven employees with a total of 120 years of county service were also honored Thursday.
Reaching 20-year milestones during the fourth quarter of 2019 were Comal County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sgt. Adam Pastrano and jail inmate transport Cpl. Adam Luna; County Court at-Law Clerk Cynthia Peterson; Michael Toepperwein of the environmental health department; and Ellen Salyers of the district clerk’s office.
Achieving 10 years of service were CCSO Criminal Investigations Det. Sgt. Danny Dufur, and Veronica Castillo of the tax assessor-collector’s office.
Also, commissioners approved:
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Rocky Creek Ranch subdivisions.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for December 2019.
• A revised job description combining duties for a safety inspector/trainer in the road department.
• An order allowing county designates to disburse payroll and benefits expenditures in the absence of commissioner’s court approvals.
• Rules, activities and assigned points available for county employees reaching achievements in the county’s 2020 Wellness Werks Incentive Program.
• Acceptance of three Motorola two-way radios and accessories donated to the Precinct 4 constable’s office. Constable Shane Rapp estimated the donated items totaled $30,000, sparing county taxpayers of that expense.
• Renewed the county’s 2020 monthly contract with Motorola, which supplies and services first-responder emergency communications equipment.
• Approved the transfer of a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe from the CCSO to the juvenile probation office. Nick Reininger, juvenile probation director, said the vehicle replaces a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria used to transport youths from the detention facility in Seguin.
• Approved a line-item budget transfer of $3,450 to replace two worn-out shredders used by the sheriff’s office.
To access video and agenda from Thursday’s meeting, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
