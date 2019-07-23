A new act joined the lineup of horsemanship shows of skill on Saturday when the Díaz family held its ninth annual Tribute to the Legendary Charro.
The new act — during which charros attempted to rope, ride and dismount a bull without being hurt — was in honor of Jerry Díaz’s father, Jose “Pepe” Díaz, and aimed to keep the art form alive. He warned the crowd to keep their hands off the rails, since it would be the first attempt and that it will be dangerous.
“My father would always talk about it,” Jerry said. “That's what he used to do at 14,15, 16 years old.”
Pepe was born and raised up in the mountains in Jalisco, a state west-central of Mexico. Pepe and the other ranchers would go up into the mountains to maneuver and herd the cattle down into town and sort the bulls out.
“You know, there were no corrals, so the only way that they could probably capture bulls was by roping them like a cowboy would do,” Jerry said.
There also weren’t any helicopters or four-wheelers to chase the cattle, so los rancheros had to wait for a 4- or 5-year-old bull to come down into the water or to the tanks of water and sit and wait until the right time arrived.
When the time came, the ranchers would rope the bull and then lead him to be castrated.
As the los rancheros did this, a rider from one of the other ranches would say he would like to ride him.
The only way to ride him was to strap in and then get up from the ground. Then instead of the bull bucking off into the brush or walking into the brush, the guys on horseback would try to get the bull to return to the circle, and that's where the bullfighting comes in.
“Imagine trying to get off and then you get hooked or killed, just trying to escape and trying to bring it back,” Jerry said. “It’s very difficult.”
While talking to a group of people from the area of Jalisco where his father grew up, Jerry learned the tradition is still alive and well there.
“I felt it might be something just to bring up here, like a theme or something like that, just remembering my dad through these ranching traditions from up in the mountains,” Jerry said. “That old school.”
Many of the bulls, including the one utilized in the new act, were dehorned or had had one horn heavily taped to protect the riders.
His son, Nicolás, performed a Spanish style of horse riding, the doma vaquera. The younger Díaz donned the attire of the stockman.
Jerry said the family has a lot of Spanish influence from his father’s side.
One of the bits he and his horse performed involved a long stick or pole known as a garrocha, which in Spain is used to work cattle. During his performance, Jerry and the horse move in a circle, while the garrocha is pointed down in the center in the dirt.
While it looks easy, according to “Riding styles of the Iberian Peninsula,” it’s not. The horse and rider must work in harmony and get in rhythm as they gain speed. Meanwhile, the rider has the garrocha in one hand, the reins in another.
The other riders included Las Princesas, a group of eight girls from Amarillo ranging from ages 8 to 11 years old. They rode side-saddle wearing red dresses with teal sashes around their waists.
Additionally, mariachi ensemble Mariachi Internacional performed cancion rancheras throughout the majority of the family’s show.
Those who missed out on the Díaz family horsemanship on Saturday are in luck. The family will be performing its traditional horsemanship skills at the Natural Bridge Caverns for the remainder of the summer.
For more information, visit charrojerrydiaz.com/.
