The New Braunfels Public Library on East Common Street will be closed except for curbside services on Wednesday and Thursday for construction ahead of the installation of an automated materials handler inside the front lobby.
Crews from Sullivan Contracting Services will remove a wall in preparation for the installation of an automated materials handler in the area where the front entrance book return is currently located.
