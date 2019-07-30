Comal County Commissioners will discuss and consider approving a guaranteed maximum price for the second stage of downtown office renovations and design development documents for the third phase when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
Commissioners will consider a $2.406 million GMP proposal from SpawGlass Construction for the Comal County Annex Holding Facility, the second stage of the project to add seven courtrooms and office space at the county’s Landa and Courthouse Annex buildings.
The holding facility, located in the current garage area, will be a daytime holding area for inmates awaiting court in the Annex and Landa buildings. Cells will have capacity to hold between 40 and 50 inmates who will be transported to and from the county jail.
“Those inmates who are awaiting court are brought to the courthouse, and we have to have a place to house them until the judge calls them to be brought into one of the seven courtrooms we’ll have in the two buildings,” County Judge Sherman Krause said.
Earlier this year, when the county approved splitting the project into three phases, the cost for the holding facility was budgeted at $1.8 million. Construction is slated to begin by early November and completed when work on the Landa Building ends in March 2020.
While the $14.8 million Landa Building renovation is underway and at last report on schedule and under budget, commissioners will see higher costs when they consider design development documents for the Annex renovations, the final stage of the project.
In May, officials with HDR Architecture, Inc. warned costs for Annex improvements, initially projected at $15.5 million, would likely be much higher due to continuous rising materials and labor costs. Cost estimates in Thursday’s presentation were not available on Monday.
Krause said that approving design development doesn’t represent final approval of the Annex phase, which has yet to complete final construction documents and set a GMP.
“It only gives us a look at where offices will be and courtrooms will be and the contents they will have,” he said. “Then we move into construction documents, which will be given to the contractor ahead of the fourth phase, being the GMP.”
Commissioners on Thursday will also consider approving Comal County’s first Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program, which will be administered through the Alamo Area Council of Governments. PACE programs allow voluntary properties and landowners to apply for low-interest financing for improvement projects that reduce water and energy utility costs.
Commissioners will also consider approving the county’s formal application to use countywide voting centers during elections. If approved by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, it will allow voters to cast ballots at several sites throughout the county, starting with the Texas constitutional amendment election on Nov. 5.
Also Thursday, along with entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
• A proclamation recognizing Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Officers’ Week, and celebrating the Community Supervision and Corrections Department’s 50 years serving Caldwell, Comal and Hays county criminal courts.
• Canyon Lake Rotary Club’s $250 donation benefiting the Comal County Sheriff Office DARE Program.
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills, Cypress Lake Gardens, Mt. Lookout and Maricopa Ranch subdivisions.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for June 2019.
• A cost-sharing interlocal agreement with the Caldwell, Comal, Hays County Community Supervision and Corrections Department regarding a mini split air-conditioning unit.
• An interlocal agreement with the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County regarding employee health and welfare benefit plans.
• A resolution declaring county support for the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2020 Unified Transportation Plan.
• A resolution authorizing the purchase of property and a line-item budget transfer of $500,000 toward the purchase of property.
• Line-item budget transfers for renewals of CCSO video recording device software and supplemental training for additional county jail corrections officers.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
