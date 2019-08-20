Comal County Commissioners will entertain a short list of routine agenda when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
After receiving comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
Tilford Lane to rename a private road north of the intersection of Portsmouth and Foxcross drives; relocation of a previously approved private venue, Opie Road, to west of the intersection of Altgelt Lane and Wald Road.
Amended plats combining lots in sections or the Maricopa Ranch and Mystic Shores subdivisions.
Granting an order approving a variance request for construction of a private driveway setback buffer and private fence within county right-of-way on Mt. Lookout Drive.
Monthly reports from the treasurer and tax assessor-collector for July 2019.
Extending Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s local task force agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
Updated rental prices contained in the Historic Comal County Courthouse Rental Agreement; a resolution adopting county’s departmental fee schedule for 2020.
An order regarding the disposition of salvage and surplus county property items — dozens of used portable voting booths and electronic tabulators — through auction sales.
A line-item budget transfer for dumpster services for the extension service office.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
