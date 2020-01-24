There’s a new king in town.
New Braunfels’ first Smoothie King is now officially open, serving up smoothies and smiles to fruit lovers and fitness fanatics alike.
Located at 1659 SH-46 West, Suite 175 the nationally known smoothie franchise has come to town under franchisee Paul Flores and his wife, Sharla. The New Braunfels residents are excited to be a part of the community, Paul Flores said.
“We’ve been open here three months now and the town has just really embraced us,” Flores said. “It was nerve-wracking to open up our own small business, but corporate gave us all the tools and checklists we needed.”
Flores has a flair for fitness, having formerly worked as a middle school teacher and athletics coach for 13 years in Houston.
“I coached football, basketball, track and soccer at a school in Houston,” Flores said. “We had been vacationing a ton to New Braunfels so we decided, ‘Hey, why not move there?’”
It was around this time Paul also decided he wanted to get into being a franchisee, and he said it just all clicked when he walked into a Smoothie King.
“I used to take the team by Smoothie King after a big game, so I already kind of had that connection with it,” Flores said. “The product of Smoothie King is something I found I really connected to.”
Paul said his favorite smoothie would have to be the Mango Fest, with unsweetened strawberries.
Since getting a new corporation owner in 2015, Smoothie King has made strides toward offering more healthy blends and options, and removed all artificial sweeteners from the menu.
“Now the only sweeteners we have on the menu are the natural sugars found in fruit, turbinado which is a natural brown sugar, dates or stevia,” Flores said.
After holding a soft opening on Nov. 4, Smoothie King had its grand opening Nov. 16 and has been seeing business grow in the few months it’s been open, Flores said.
“We look forward to really putting ourselves out there in the spring,” Flores said. “We’ve been talking a lot with the local gyms both big and small.”
Guests to the store can often find Paul or Sharla behind the counter, occasionally with their 9-year-old, Luke, also “working,” Paul said.
“Luke was really excited for us that we were doing this,” Flores said with a laugh. “He loves being a part of the team.”
When it came to picking out employees, Flores said he made each candidate do a phone interview as well as a face-to-face interview to make sure they gave off friendly vibes and were excited to work at Smoothie King.
“I feel like we have a really great team here, everyone really gets along,” he said. “Our guests are the pulse of our store, and our team is the backbone.”
Smoothie King is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about Smoothie King, or nutrition facts, visit
