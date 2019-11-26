Comal Independent School District trustees held new discussions on recurring topics — district growth and an upcoming bond election — during their monthly meeting on Thursday.
Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, said trustees considered feedback from the Comal Forward committee, which advised on land sites, capital projects, an events center and High School of Choice for the May 2020 bond.
“No decisions were made, but during the (Oct. 29) meeting trustees asked us to report back on several of those topics,” Stanford said.
The bond, slated to total between $210 million and $340 million, would add two elementary schools by 2022 and a middle school by 2023 — all in high-growth areas outlined in Thursday’s updated demographics report.
Bob Templeton’s fourth-quarter calculations of residential and business development in the district indicated continued growth in those areas.
Elementary schools are planned in the district’s Interstate 35 corridor and east on State Highway 46, with the middle school planned in the Johnson Ranch area near U.S. 281 and FM 1863.
The district added 1,064 students this fall, increasing its overall total to 25,015. The 4.4% increase was CISD’s highest since a 5% increase in 2015-16.
Templeton projects the district will near 32,000 students by 2024-25.
Stanford said current bond options — far from set in stone — are in two propositions.
The first totals $209.2 million for the new schools (combined $125 million); capital projects ($35 million); safety and security and technology ($14.2 million); land acquisitions ($25 million) and school buses ($9 million).
The second, an all-events center for graduations and larger district entertainment and athletic activities, is estimated at $130 million.
While the district has land for the 2020 schools, it is mulling eight possible sites to add more district facilities by the late 2020s.
“Land and capital projects were the two major discussions Thursday night,” Stanford said, “We will continue to look at those and others at the next Comal Forward meeting.”
In other action at the meeting
Also Thursday, Comal ISD trustees:
Recognized cross country teams from Canyon and Smithson Valley high schools and Carla Schumann, fine arts director, for recent Texas Music Educators Association honors.
Received a presentation on collaborative team cycle instruction from fifth-grade teachers at Mountain Valley Elementary School.
Accepted a $27,555 donation from Hoffmann Lane Elementary School’s PTA for school field trips ($2,400); library, arts and physical education programs ($5,000); kindergarten support ($300); purchases of headphones and standing desks ($3,920) and iPads ($5,935).
Received an update on the district’s college, career and military readiness programs from Kerry Gain, assistant superintendent for curriculum and academic services.
Cast the district’s share of votes for candidates to the Comal Appraisal District boards of directors.
Approved the district’s quarterly investment report; budget amendments; updated financial statements and various expenditures; the 2019-20 District Improvement Plan and Campus Improvement Plan.
For aditional information about Comal ISD, visit the district website, www.comalisd.org.
