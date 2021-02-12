A man suspected of driving drunk and crashing into another vehicle was jailed on those and weapons possession charges, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire units were called to a vehicle collision at the intersection block of South Seguin Avenue, near North Business 35, around 7:54 p.m. Wednesday.
