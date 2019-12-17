Comal County Commissioners will consider approving an incentives agreement with a firm and a bid for inmate phone services at the new jail when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
The Texas Local Government Code authorizes cities and counties to enter into agreements that promote economic development and serve to stimulate commercial activities.
Continental Automotive Systems, Inc. plans a $110 million capital investment for a 205,000-square-foot manufacturing and research facility on 48 acres on Kohlenberg Road.
New Braunfels City Council on Dec. 9 approved a $5.5 million incentives package and a 10-year economic development agreement for Continental, which plans to employ 576 full-time employees with a payroll totaling $27.9 million by the end of 2026.
The county’s agreement would rebate 47% of Continental’s ad valorem taxes, provided the company reaches and maintains levels of full-time positions and payroll during that period.
In other action
Also Thursday, commissioners will consider approving a resolution authorizing the county’s management of the March 3, 2020, joint party primary election, and if necessary, a primary runoff election on May 26, 2020. They will also consider a request for proposal for a jail inmate telephone system, and proposals to provide furniture, fixtures and equipment for the Landa Building, which is on track to complete renovations by April.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
Recognition of the top three teams from the fall’s Walk Around Comal County.
Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Westhaven and Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivisions.
Acceptance of a one-year construction bond extension for construction of roads and other site improvements within Precinct 15A of the Veramendi subdivision.
Acceptance of roads, storm water drainage and other improvements in a portion of the Park Village subdivision and within Bulverde’s extraterritorial jurisdiction into the county road system and release of the associated construction surety bond.
Appointments of 10 members to the county’s Parks Maintenance and Improvement Committee; acceptance of Canyon Lake Water Service Company’s June 2019 Water Availability Report.
Revised job titles for two positions in the county’s road department.
Adoption of the county’s 2020 Investment Policy & Strategies; appointments of an investment committee and investment officer; a data access agreement between the sheriff’s office and county Emergency Services District No. 3; purchases of county-owned firearms by three retiring CCSO officers.
Submission of an obligation document requesting overtime pay for deputies serving U.S. Marshal’s Service task force operations.
Awards of bids for road signage materials and rehabilitation of the Bear Creek low water crossing; a supplemental agreement with Labatt Food Service that extends the company’s jail food services agreement with the county through Jan. 17, 2021.
A line-item budget transfer to install badge scanners in the front and rear entrances at the public health office. Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public.
