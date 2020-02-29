More students are in special education in New Braunfels Independent School District than previous years, and administration expects that number to keep climbing.
According to data from the Public Education Information Management System, participation in the district’s special education program has increased by about 3.1% — and 355 students — since 2015.
In 2015, the data shows there were 637 students in special education, making up 7.5% of the district. The percentage hovered around that mark until 2017, when it broke 8%. By August 2019, participation had increased to 9.1%, and February data shows it has since reached 10.6%. Of the 9,391 students in NBISD, 992 are in the district’s special education program.
With many more students in the program, the district is doing what it can to hire more staff. Executive Director of Special Education, Martha Moke, said many teachers work more than eight hours a day to lesson plan or prepare other work.
“We have had to ask for more staff members,” Moke said. “I did that at the beginning of this school year. We needed extra paraprofessionals and asked for a speech language pathologist. ”
Moke said the increase in special education students is because of New Braunfels’ growing population. Subdivisions such as Kline Road, Voss Farms and Veramendi are bringing more students to NBISD.
She also said more schools are
doing away with an arbitrary cap on how many students they can have in special education.
In 2004, the Texas Education Agency told schools to cap their percentage of students in special education programs at 8.5%, meaning some students in the state who should have been in special education were barred from doing so. In 2017, the Texas Education Agency ended its cap, and Moke said more schools are accepting special education students.
The rise in special education students means many districts are finding themselves understaffed and unprepared.
“It’s across the state,” Moke said. “We belong to Region 13 so we go to the directors and administrative meetings. We see it’s not just this area of South Central Texas but it’s across the state. Many districts are having a difficult time finding enough special education teachers, enough staff. We’re all feeling that pinch of not finding enough people out there.”
The district tries to always keep a 4:1 ratio of student to adult, Moke said, but sometimes special education classrooms need more teachers. High school resource teachers may have as many as five special education class periods with five to 15 students in each class.
With referrals for students to special education, Moke said the district has been consistent. It added a third coordinator to help with the influx of referrals the district receives.
“Campus personnel can initiate referrals or a parent can make a direct request for an evaluation,” Moke said. “In either case, data and information is gathered on the student and a determination is made as to whether to move forward on a full evaluation or if other factors need to be considered.”
Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, if a school knows or has reasons to suspect a student has a disability, it must refer the student.
NBISD also asks campus administrators to provide a list of students with a history of struggling academically to ensure no child is left out of services. This list is determined by state assessment results and the amount of general education interventions provided to the student.
The district then sends letters to notify parents that they can request an evaluation of their child at any time. Parents who request an evaluation are offered a summer program for compensatory services, Moke said.
The 86th Texas Legislature last year passed a bill that requires all local education agencies to provide parents with a Texas Education Agency letter called “Updates in Special Education.” These notices are posted on NBISD’s website and include resources, the district’s contact for special education referrals and policy changes.
Moke said there is a broad range of services provided under the special education umbrella.
“We have students who require very restrictive environments in order for us to provide them with their education,” Moke said. “However, the vast majority of our special education students are educated alongside their general education peers for the most part.”
Because of the Special Ed cap many children all over the state were not serviced. Also growth of the city will definitely impact the special ed population in all the local school districts
