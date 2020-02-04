Comal County tax offices in Bulverde and Sattler will be closed for employees to undergo boat registration training all day on Thursday.
“Our branch offices will be closed for training for a new process we will be instigating very soon,” said Cathy Talcott, county tax assessor-collector. “For years we have wanted to offer boat registrations, but have not had the sufficient personnel to handle the additional workload. “However, since we were able to budget for two additional employees in 2019, we feel we now have sufficient personnel to offer this additional service.”
The main tax office in New Braunfels will be open on Thursday. Talcott said the tax office is not yet offering title transfers of boats at this time.
“Eventually we will progress to titles, which is a very lengthy process, up to 30 minutes per boat,” she said, adding it would lead to longer wait times for other tax office customers.
Thursday’s training session will be held at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s headquarters in Austin.
“We look forward to partnering with Texas Parks and Wildlife, and are especially eager to begin this service at the Sattler branch because of its convenience to Canyon Lake,” Talcott said, adding the public will be informed when boat registration services become available.
For more information on the topic, visit www.ComalCountyTaxOffice.net, or call 830-221-1353.
