One of New Braunfels’ most lively experiences is all about its dead people — a historic cemetery tour.
Although it seems most fitting for October, Spass Walking Tours offers a guided cemetery tour through two New Braunfels cemeteries once a month from spring to fall. Jan Kingsbury, the tour guide and owner of Spass Walking Tours, takes participants through the Comal Cemetery and New Braunfels Cemetery over the course of two hours — pointing out interesting historical figures, funny headstones and even unmarked graves.
“I always try to make clear that it’s a historic cemetery tour — it’s not about ghosts, no one is going to try to jump out and scare you, or anything like that,” Kingsbury said with a laugh. “Honestly, it’s about people — really important people who founded New Braunfels, stayed here and lived these beautifully full lives and kind of built our city into what we have now.”
The tour starts in Comal Cemetery at 301 Peace Ave. by the Comal County Fair Grounds. Kingsbury said she received help from Connie and Michael Krause on which part of the cemetery to talk about.
“She gave me a map of the part of the cemetery that I focus on,” Kingsbury said. “So then I kind of used that map and what I already knew and then I identified people I really thought had really great stories I could talk about.”
After starting Spass Walking tours in 2013, Kingsbury said she decided to introduce the cemetery tour around 2015, after seeing many other cities had historical cemetery tours.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever been to New Orleans or Savannah, or cities like that — they have cemetery tours,” she said. “There’s a lot of interesting people that are buried there and great stories you can tell. So I had the idea and I just started kind of doing some research.”
Kingsbury said she first went to the city’s Parks and Recreation department to set about how to best do the tour without impeding on city regulations or experiences.
“I wrote a letter to the cemetery board, explaining what I wanted to do and explaining it would be respectful and so forth, so they were all on board with me doing it,” Kingsbury said. “For people to go on this tour, they register with Parks and Recreation. I’m going to give them Parks and Rec, and they pay them and the funds are split between Parks and Rec and me, so they make money, too, for preservation, which is awesome, I’m all about preserving history.”
In the Comal Cemetery, Kingsbury highlights famous New Braunfels figures buried there such as Hermann Seele, Ferdinand Lindheimer and George Pfeuffer.
“Pfeuffer has this beautiful granite obelisk made out of Texas pink granite,” she said. “Most people in New Braunfels know the story of a young girl named Emma Voelker who was murdered when she was about 13, and she’s buried in that area.”
There are also just some really unique graves, such as the shell-covered graves in Comal Cemetery, Kingsbury said.
“There’s a guy who has a really interesting plot at the Comal Cemetery where he’s buried with his three wives,” Kingsbury said. “Their plot is so neat because every one of the graves is covered with shells, so it’s pretty cool and impressive.”
About an hour to an hour and 20 minutes of the tour is spent in the Comal Cemetery, Kingsbury said.
“The other thing I do — and I do this really at the Comal cemetery — is I bought these dowsing or divining rods, and with divining rods, you can find water, people have used them for centuries — but you can also find unmarked graves,” she said.
The rods can help not only locate a grave, but also if the deceased was male or female, and where their head lies.
“I let everyone who wants to take a try at using them, so it’s a fun thing to do,” Kingsbury said.
The rods cannot be used at the second location, the New Braunfels Cemetery, because of a mass unmarked grave there, Kingsbury explained.
“(Next) we drive to the New Braunfels cemetery. It’s located by Eikel Skate Park right on the access road,” she said, noting its address is 297 South Grape Ave. “There’s a historical marker there and there’s a lot of — there are some really interesting stories. It’s the original cemetery that was plotted by Nicolaus Zink when he platted the city in 1845.”
While only 20 people or less were buried in the cemetery the first year, a cholera outbreak is recorded in 1846 that wiped out about 350 people, Kingsbury said.
“It started at the coast with Germans that were arriving to New Braunfels,” she said. “They started to get sick and of course when they got to New Braunfels, some people were sick and then people of New Braunfels got sick.”
One interesting grave in the New Braunfels Cemetery is that of a murdered reverend who was passing through in the 1870s, Kingsbury said.
“Back in the Comal Cemetery — there’s one that says ‘She made the best meatloaf,’ and I usually walk people by it,” Kingsbury said. “There’s another one that just in the couple of past few years … it says like, ‘Hey, I’m here,’ something cute and clever, a sense of humor. So those are fun to include, too.”
The final cemetery tour for the year by Spass Walking Tours will be Saturday evening, Kingsbury said. The cost is $20, and interested folks can register on the Parks and Recreation website at www.nbtexas.org/154/Parks-Recreation or by calling 830-660-7263.
“This October one will be the last one until March, because I need to do it at a time of year we have more daylight in the evening,” Kingsbury said. “The history and what makes New Braunfels so awesome and cool are all the great people who lived here.”
For more information about Spass Walking Tours, visit spasswalkingtours.com/author/jtxnb27c/.
