A bizarre series of events at five locations throughout the city Tuesday evening culminated in the arrest of a 35-year-old man who police said stole and wrecked two vehicles, one in a crash that sent three to area hospitals.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said around 7:45 p.m. police were called to the Circle K in the 1000 block of Interstate 35 South and Walnut Avenue after a 31-year-old Guadalupe County man reported a stolen vehicle.
“The report indicated a male had stolen a red Ford pickup truck that had been left running in the parking lot,” Ferguson said. “Minutes later, at approximately 7:59 p.m., officers received reports that a second red Ford pickup truck had been stolen, this time in the area of New Braunfels Marketplace Shopping Center in the 600 block of North Business 35.”
Ferguson said officers soon determined the suspect in the Circle K theft damaged the rims of the truck and was forced to stop in the shopping center lot. The driver of a second red truck, a 62-year-old woman from New Braunfels, stopped to help — unaware he was being hunted by police.
“The suspect took advantage of the situation, entered the second red pickup truck and fled the scene, but not before backing into a nearby vehicle,” Ferguson said.
Around 8:01 p.m., additional 9-1-1 calls came in for a traffic accident at South Seguin Avenue at Garden Street where a red pickup truck had struck two vehicles before fleeing west toward Main Plaza, Ferguson said.
“Three adults suffered non life-threatening injuries from that crash and were transported by EMS to local hospitals,” Ferguson said.
Those injured included a 65-year-old female from New Braunfels, a 44-year-old female from Pleasanton and a 45-year-old man from San Antonio. Two were taken to Resolute Hospital and one to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels, the New Braunfels Fire Department said Wednesday.
Officers combing the downtown area soon discovered the suspect crashed the truck near the intersection of Castell Avenue and West San Antonio Street. Minutes later he was spotted in the 400 block of Hill Avenue.
“After spotting the officers, the suspect fled on foot but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody,” Ferguson said. “Despite the suspect refusing to give his correct identification, officers were eventually able to identify him as 35-year-old Guillermo Angel Velasquez of Omaha, Neb.”
Ferguson said Velasquez was transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels for a leg injury he sustained during his arrest.
“While at the hospital (where he was medically cleared), and throughout his transport to the Comal County Jail, Velasquez continuously resisted officers,” Ferguson added.
Velasquez was charged with two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and three counts of accident involving injury, all state jail felonies. He was also charged with evading arrest or detention, and resisting arrest, search or transport, both Class A misdemeanors; causing an accident involving more than $200 in damage to a vehicle, duty on striking an unattended vehicle, failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information, all Class B misdemeanors; and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.
Velasquez remained in the county lockup Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 in bonds. Ferguson said additional charges may be pending.
