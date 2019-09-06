A year ago, as September rains blessed Comal County into October and through November, it seemed to only exacerbate a curse on the county’s long-awaited jail project.
But county and construction officials are on the same page — as construction has ramped up in recent months, and residents seeing daily progress toward opening the facility early next year.
County engineer Tom Hornseth said “we’re still on budget but it appears we’re now about 60 days behind schedule. But in general, I think the project is going quite well.
“It’s a very complex project and very complicated building. There’ve been a lot of changes and modifications along the way but the project team is handing things well — it looks like it will be very successful.”
Voters in November 2015 approved $76 million for the new jail and Comal County Sheriff’s Office renovations, which will blend the current 336-bed jail into sheriff’s operations at the Fellers Law Enforcement Center on San Antonio Street.
During the design process, officials hailed the 589-bed jail, under construction at the corner of South Water Lane and Interstate 35, as a state-of-the-art facility that will end millions of county dollars spent on transporting and housing county offenders at nearby facilities.
State and local officials expressed the same during groundbreaking in November 2017 – but months later, Comal County joined other U.S. municipalities undergoing the angst of adding and improving justice facilities.
The 25-cent tour
Hornseth and David Swies, Broaddus Associates senior project manager, who oversees the county’s ownership stake in the project, said most construction problems are in the rear view mirror, as contractors have made up for lost time and are making tangible, visible progress.
The facility features seven separate sections housed on a first floor encompassing 155,000 square feet. Combined with second-floor security areas, the total increases to 187,107 square feet, Swies said.
The largest areas — administrative offices, support staff facilities and booking areas — are the furthest along.
The north public entrance features administration office, medical and mental health evaluation offices, an infirmary, and kitchen and laundry facilities. Prisoners brought in from county agencies are brought into a central booking area with various sized holding cells.
The three non-secure areas surround the high-security inmate housing sections. Cells on the first and second floors overlook a dayroom with capacity for 24 offenders. Each pod has its own outside recreational area and electronic visitation hookup. A separate area will house special-needs and classified inmates.
Swies said corrections officers will be assigned to second-floor stations overlooking each pod, which limits personal contact with offenders except for security checks and inspections. Cameras everywhere throughout the facility will also aid officers, who will have a bird’s eye view of daily happenings.
“The officers up top and will be able to see all of the pods, like eyes in the sky,” Swies said.
Visitors hoping to see inmates will have a long walk from the public intake area.
“The design makes the public travel go to the inmate, instead it being of the other way around,” Swies said. “There’s less risk involved and keeps inmates centralized in their living spaces.”
Troubled past, bright future
In March 2017, the county contracted Yates/Sundt for the project, and the company began clearing ground in November. Then, officials projected the jail phase to wrap by October 2019, when offenders would be cleared from the old jail to launch CCSO improvements. Both phases were set to finish by mid-2020.
But within the first six months, increasing labor and materials costs added more than $3 million to the project. Despite cost controlling measures authored by county officials, designer HDR Architecture, Inc. and Yates/Sundt, a series of unforeseen subcontractor problems — and bad weather — led to a 120-day delay for the jail alone.
By December, when combined project costs were revised to $81 million, commissioners met weekly with Yates/Sundt, which wanted an unpaid extension to complete the overall project past the contracted July 2020 deadline.
In April, both parties agreed to separate the company from the CCSO component. A new agreement revised the finishing price to $64.4 million, aside of the $5.5 million Yates/Sundt received for groundwork, and reset completion to Nov. 28, 2019.
Project positives
Swies said Richardson-based firm Tella Firma raised the jail’s seventh and final foundation slab on Aug. 20. The company’s process elevates foundations onto level and solid ground through lifting mechanisms connected to casting piers under the slab, which is adjusted to shifting soil conditions.
Hornseth said the process saved the county at least $1 million — and nearly two-dozen construction days saved during rain and flooding at the site.
“It was an absolute game-changer and life-saver for us,” Swies said. “With all of the rain we had last fall, a more traditional process would have led to replacing it constantly.”
Win Olson, Yates/Sundt general project superintendent, said about 200 workers are in various capacities at the site, which recently celebrated more than 600 injury-free days with a barbecue on Aug. 21.
“There have been zero injury accidents and zero lost time due to accidents,” Olson said. “Along with raising the last slab that day, there was cause for a little celebration for how safe everybody’s been.”
Next steps
Olson said work will soon focus on interior finishing then move outside by spring. Swies said NBU has installed enough power to light the facility’s three staff sections. After dry-in — the point where all roofs and walls are watertight — power will increase for HVAC units and installations of electronic security doors and monitoring equipment the next several months.
“It’s nice to see that the pace and volume of work have picked up,” Swies said. “We look forward to a successful project completion for our taxpayers.”
As the county grows, the new jail will be expanded to hold up to 900 inmates. Both new law enforcement facilities will be completed in 2021, around the same target date for completed renovations of the county’s downtown Landa and Courthouse Annex buildings.
First, the county has to find a new contractor for CCSO renovations — which now has a $12 million price tag — with the project launching after the jail wraps between Nov. 28 and Jan. 28, Hornseth said.
“That’s something we’re working on right now,” he said. “We want to make sure we have adequate funding for that project to move forward and modify the necessary designs to keep it within budget — we should have a plan very soon.”
