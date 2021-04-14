Work continues on the North Kuehler 30-inch and 33-inch Interceptor Upgrade Project in central New Braunfels, part of New Braunfels Utilities’ wastewater capital improvement projects to replace and upgrade aging infrastructure.

The project consists of replacing existing 21-inch, 24-inch, and 27-inch interceptors in NBU’s Wastewater Treatment Plant drainage basin with 30-inch and 33-inch inch interceptors. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.