A Corpus Christi couple’s argument ended with one stabbing the other in the eye — all witnessed by the victim’s son, who reported the incident Thursday evening, authorities said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office communications coordinator, said deputies were called to the 5400 block of River Road around 9:09 p.m.
“They received a report of a male who’d been stabbed with a knife,” Smith said. “They made contact with the male, who said he had been stabbed by his girlfriend.”
Smith said the victim’s son called 9-1-1 after witnessing the stabbing. She said it took more than an hour to track down the girlfriend, who was still at the scene of the alleged attack in the 7200 block of River Road.
“After speaking with all of them, deputies determined she was the primary aggressor during the altercation,” Smith said.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS treated and transported the man, 44, to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels. Deputies arrested Angelica Maria Caceres, 48, who was taken to Comal County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Caceres was released Sept. 27 after posting $75,000 bond.
