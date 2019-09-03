The Comal Master Gardeners will hold its annual scholarship/educational fundraiser on Oct. 10 and is looking for sponsors.
“Proceeds from the auction are used to support the Junior Master Gardener Program in the Comal and New Braunfels school districts,” said Linda Beverlin, CMG’s publicity co-chair. “Funds are also used for scholarships to area high school seniors who plan to major in horticulture or agriculture-related fields, and for speaker outreach programs.”
Beverlin said 3,833 students from both school districts were enrolled in the program last year.
The group presented scholarships to five high school seniors in May. The total they gave was an estimated $7,500.
Beverlin said the CMG also provides speakers who are experts on specialized topics.
River City Catering will provide the dinner, and there will be a full cash bar. Live music will be provided by New Braunfels local artists Colton’s Kin.
Tickets for the dinner and auction are $25 each. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Raffle prizes include a $500 gift card, a night on the town for four, and a $200 gift card to a local nursery.
The fundraiser event will be on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 5:30 p.m., at the Seekatz Opera House, 265 West San Antonio Street.
For more information email CMGauction201@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.