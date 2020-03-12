Since opening in July 2018, Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, has been wildly successful in attracting and keeping customers, but it can’t say the same for its employees.
Turnover rates for part-time staffers serving in a variety of positions at the 77,000-square foot facility have exceeded 100% in some areas, which led management to ask New Braunfels City Council to consider offering them additional hours and increased pay.
“Our higher than anticipated membership numbers have impacted both the facility and our operations,” Kelsey Heiden, Das Rec manager, said before council on Monday, citing recent additions and improvements. “The projects we’ve implemented were based on that increased volume and feedback from members.”
Das Rec includes a 7,300-square-foot fitness floor, 20,000-square-foot gymnasium, indoor walking track and competitive and leisure pools that quickly attracted members. Eighty percent of members reside in the city, with nearly 60% between the ages of 14 to 59. Many participate in volleyball and basketball leagues, and the facility hosts teams participating in tournaments for those and other sports throughout the year.
Total membership, projected at 5,000 in its first year, is at 14,957 only 20 months into operation, accounting for $2.7 million of $2.9 million in total revenues this year. Employee salaries, projected at $1.943 million this year, comprise most of $2.675 million in expenses.
“Das Rec has been a great success story,” Heiden said. “There were a lot of unknowns when we opened as the first recreation center of its kind in the city. Now that we’re approaching the end of
our second year, we’re starting to figure out exactly what our membership wants and needs.”
Das Rec, which recently added parking spaces and fitness classes, has plans to add even more amenities in the coming months — and needs staffers to make it happen.
“Employee retention is part of that focus,” she said. “We’ve worked closely to identify pay and turnover rates, which for all positions average about 106%.”
Heiden said the facility has 122 of 157 budgeted part-time staffers who work 19 hours or less per week and are paid between $9.72 and $10.31 hourly. Seven more staffers in enhanced part-time positions work up to 29.5 hours a week and are paid between $11.38 and $13.50 hourly, and a dozen more are in full-time salaried positions.
Heiden reported 2019 turnover rates for staffers in eight part-time positions indicated the highest (160%) was for recreational instructor, in which nine of 10 budgeted slots were filled on Wednesday. Turnover rates exceeding 100% were pool manager, fitness and gym attendants and KinderCare leads (supervisory) positions, which were also mostly filled. The top unfilled slots are KinderCare attendants (five of 12 available) and guest services representatives (eight of 21).
The city’s human resources department, in its review of all positions ahead of comprehensive pay adjustments starting with the 2020-21 budget, indicated New Braunfels lagged behind area pay in similar positions throughout the area.
An engagement survey of 90 Das Rec employees indicated around 90% were proud to work there, were comfortable recommending it to friends, and aligned themselves with the facility’s goals. But nearly 63% cited a need for higher pay and more than 59% wanted to work more hours.
“We did the pay study because we’re aware of the high turnover and trying to implement the pay increases ahead of the next budget,” Heiden said. “Right now the strategy is to keep our already trained staffers, rather than having to hire and retain new staffers.”
Heiden proposed that all part-time employees make at least $10 hourly and six positions in three areas — pool manager, guest services and KinderCare leads — elevated into enhanced part-time positions. All increases, projected at $150,000, would come out of the existing budget.
“We’ve had significant cost savings because of the turnover that we’re able to apply toward the (pay increases),” she said.
City Council members congratulated Heiden on the facility’s success. Heiden said she hopes to formally ask for the changes in the coming weeks.
“In addition to focusing on our membership, we are also focused on our employees,” she said. “We hope that we can retain and add new employees to our world-class facility right here in NB.”
