With the reopening of the improved public parking lot located on North Seguin Avenue at East Bridge Street in Downtown New Braunfels, the parking lot located behind 111 W. San Antonio St., commonly referred to as the Chase Bank parking lot, is no longer available for public use.
“The city had previously entered into an agreement to lease that lot for public use,” said David Ferguson, the city’s communications coordinator. “However, that lease has now expired.”
