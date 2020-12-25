Church member William Jones plays Christmas music with his bagpipes as he plays one of the three wise men during the live nativity scene at Christ Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Church members play biblical characters during the live nativity scene at Christ Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Children play the part of shepherds during the live nativity scene at Christ Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Genevieve Kennedy, 6, and Lila Bennett, 3, pet a donkey while visiting the live nativity scene at Christ Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Pastor John Bennett plays Joseph as Madison Tchilinguiran, 15, plays Mary during the live nativity scene at Christ Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Children play the part of angels as they watch over the live nativity scene at Christ Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
