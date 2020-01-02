New Braunfels police patrolling a city neighborhood detained two men they suspected of doing more than jaywalking on a Saturday night.
NBPD Capt. Mike Rutherford said patrolmen driving down San Antonio Street around 9:33 p.m. on Saturday observed two males walking in the middle of the street.
“After turning around the block and coming up behind the men, the officer spotted the men checking door handles of parked vehicles on the street,” Rutherford said. “One of the men popped up from behind one of the vehicles and got up and started walking away. After he ordered him to stop, the man stopped after 50 yards and was detained.”
Rutherford said another officer arriving on the scene, near Cross and Hackberry streets, searched the immediate area where the other man had initially been.
“There he discovered a glass pipe containing methamphetamine and a backpack containing what the officer believed were burglary tools,” Rutherford said.
According to the incident report, the bag contained a screwdriver, pliers, two box cutters, a knife and two walkie-talkies. Rutherford said the men were not caught in the act of breaking into vehicles but were arrested on other charges.
Joshua Anthony Davila, 22, of New Braunfels, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram; failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information, and use of sidewalk, a Class C misdemeanor.
“According to the traffic code, you can’t walk down the middle of the street if a sidewalk is available,” Rutherford said. “If there isn’t a sidewalk available, you must walk down the side of the roadway that’s facing oncoming traffic.”
Andrew Lee Herrera, 19, also of New Braunfels, was charged with the sidewalk violation. He bonded out of Comal County Jail on Sunday after posting a $500 personal recognizance bond. Davila remained in the county lockup on Tuesday pending bonds totaling $7,500.
Rutherford said NBPD is continuing to investigate the incident.
