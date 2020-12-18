New Braunfels arts non-profits receive funds raised from the “Wassail with Wade & Friends” fundraiser at Our Lady Bar & Grille on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The benefit concert was held on Dec. 3 and raised $40,000 for the New Braunfels Art League, the Historic Outdoor Art Museum, Circle Arts Theatre, and the Brauntex Theatre. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Representatives from the New Braunfels Art League, the Historic Outdoor Art Museum, Circle Arts Theatre, and the Brauntex Theatre met this week with event organizers and sponsors of “Wassail with Wade & Friends,” a benefit concert that took place two weeks earlier at the New Braunfels Civic & Convention Center and online streaming outlets. Country artist and New Braunfels Resident Wade Bowen along with event organizers presented checks for $10,000 to each of the four beneficiaries.
Event producers Jenny Wilson of 1845 Creative and John Coker of the New Braunfels Jaycees welcomed attendees and thanked premium sponsors: Shiner Beer, the NB Convention & Visitors Bureau, Angel Brothers Construction, Big League Car Wash, CEMEX, Century Asphalt, Currents, Enersol Group, Gruene Cottages, Lone Star Bath Treats, Lone Star Paving, Moody Bank, Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch, Safety Shield, Sage Capital Bank, Scores Sports Bar & Grill, The Foundry Salon, The Wine Group, and Triple C Epoxy Flooring.
