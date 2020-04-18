Do you have a question about Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA?
CASA of Central Texas plans to create a question and answer video for people to learn more about CASA by gathering questions people might have and allowing staff and volunteers to answer those inquiries.
CASA of Central Texas recruits, trains and supports volunteer advocates to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children in foster care.
Established in 1985, CASA of Central Texas serves Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe and Hays counties.
According to Eloise Hudson, communications coordinator for CASA of Central Texas, questions can include those about the program in general, specific to the volunteers, budget or specific to life during the coronavirus emergency.
“Many people who hear about CASA hear ‘child abuse, foster homes, court,’ and think they are not qualified to become a CASA volunteer,” Hudson said. “We want to know what is getting in the way of people becoming volunteers, and then address any of those questions.”
The agency then wants to use the video of questions being answered to share with others since people likely have the same questions.
“We need more volunteers so hopefully, if we can answer some questions that are out there, more people will realize they would be great CASA volunteers,” she said.
People can submit questions on Facebook at www.facebook.com/casacentex or by email to info@casacentex.org.
A CASA is appointed by a judge to be an independent voice in court for an abused or neglected child.
The CASA provides the judge with the background of the child to help the court make a sound decision about the child’s future.
The advocate determines whether it is in the best interest of the child to live with the parents, be placed with relatives, remain in foster care or be freed for permanent adoption.
The advocate makes a recommendation about placement to the court and follows through until the case is permanently resolved.
Advocates talk with the child, parents, family members, caseworkers, school officials, health providers, therapists, and others who are knowledgeable about the child’s history.
Advocates also review school, medical, caseworker reports and other documents regarding the child during the year the child is in foster care.
For more information, visit www.casacentex.org or call the New Braunfels office at 830-626-2272.
If you suspect a child is being abused, call the child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-2400 or make a report online at www.txabusehotline.org.
Call 9-1-1 if you have an emergency or life-threatening situation that must be dealt with immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.