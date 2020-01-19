A week after a Comal County jury deadlocked in the trial of one subject on child sex charges, another jury failed to reach a verdict in the trial of another accused of similar charges.
Despite the first ending in mistrial, the second led to a guilty plea and prison sentence.
“These types of cases are difficult and it takes a team to have a successful prosecution,” said Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, after Dennis Glas, 36, pled guilty to continuous trafficking of a person and tampering with a witness and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday.
New Braunfels police said Glas, now 36, engaged in a lengthy sexual relationship with the victim, a female under the age of 17. She told a parent, who reported Glas to police. NBPD investigators said they determined Glas engaged in sexual relations with the girl. Glas was arrested Oct. 20, 2017 and booked into Comal County Jail under $250,000 bond.
His indictment, handed up Dec. 6, 2017, said Glas, originally from the Netherlands “trafficked the child to engage in or become a victim of conduct prohibited by the Texas Penal Code.”
The trafficking indictment alleged for more than 30 days, between “on or about the 1st day of October 2016, through on or about the 22nd day of May 2017,” Glas forced the victim into acts qualifying as “indecency with a child, sexual assault, and sexual performance of a child.”
Months later, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Glas – this time for using threats and bribes to extort the girl and her mother into dropping their allegations – in a letter penned April 10, 2018. He was indicted on the tampering charge Nov. 7, 2018, which carried an additional $150,000 bond.
Convictions on each charge carry between 5 to 99 years to life. Graf’s trial began Monday, with testimony concluding Tuesday. After deliberating for a day and a half, jurors on Thursday informed Judge Dib Waldrip of a hopeless deadlock. After conferring with the victim and family members, Tharp, Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary and defense attorneys began discussing the plea arrangement, which requires Graf to serve two 15-year terms concurrently.
“We want to recognize the brave victim (survivor) who came forward and faced her abuser in court,” she said. “Because of her courage, our community is safer and the true character of this predator has come to light.”
Ten days ago, prosecutors couldn’t convict Eusebio Martinez-Rodriguez, on trial for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. After two days of testimony and three days of deliberations, the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.
“The case remains pending, and we plan to retry it,” Tharp said Monday.
Kersey draws 15 years; Cooke sentencing Tuesday
A Canyon Lake woman was recently sentenced following her conviction on drug and gun charges last November, with a Bulverde man scheduled for sentencing Tuesday after his guilty pleas to charges stemming from a shootout with CCSO deputies and Bulverde police in 2016.
On Nov. 21 a jury found Donna Gail Kersey, 40, guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; and unlawful possession of a firearm, both stemming from a 2017 incident.
On Thursday, Waldrip sentenced Kersey to concurrent 15-year terms. The DA’s office thanked CCSO’s Direct Deployment and K-9 officers for their “their commitment and dedication to remove narcotics dealers from Comal County.”
Dozens of county law officers and county staffers walked courtroom halls in the Courthouse Annex Nov. 1, the day Garrett Marshall Cooke, now 25, pled guilty to charges stemming from a June 23, 2016 shootout with CCSO deputies and Bulverde police.
Authorities said he was trying to commit suicide by cop when he shot CCSO Deputy Martin Ferguson and fired at other officers. One of his shots struck Ferguson, who was wearing a protective vest. Other lawmen returned fire, striking Cooke several times. Ferguson and Cooke were treated and subsequently released from University Hospital in San Antonio. Cooke was indicted Sept. 14, 2016, charged with one count of attempted capital murder of a police officer and three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant. He was booked and released from the county lockup Sept. 21, 2016 after posting $400,000 bond.
Prosecutors said Cooke would undergo pre-sentencing procedures prior to his sentencing. Tuesday’s hearing, barring a last-minute cancelation, will be heard before Waldrip at 9 a.m.
