Trendmaker Homes, a designer and builder of single-family homes out of Austin, announced groundbreaking on a new section of homes in New Braunfels’ Meyer Ranch late last month, and will build a total of 47 single family homes on 55’ lots over the next six months.
A grand opening of these lots in Meyer Ranch, a new approximately 700-acre master-planned community located between New Braunfels and Spring Branch, is set for April 2020.
The New Braunfels-San Antoni market experienced a 17 percent population expansion in a recent eight-year span with job growth of nearly 21 percent during that time, said Terry Shuffler, vice president at Trendmaker Homes Austin.
“That kind of Texas-sized growth and opportunity obviously translates into strong housing demand, which makes our homebuilding project at Meyer Ranch all the more exciting,” Shuffler said.
Trendmaker will offer new open floor plans to choose from, and aims to cater to young families, professionals, empty nesters and retirees, according to a released statement by the homebuilder.
Upon completion, the Randolph Todd Development master-planned community will feature more than 1,500 homes by six builders one of which is Trendmaker, they said in their official statement.
“To be built in the first phase adjacent to Trendmaker’s homesites, Meyer Ranch’s ‘Community Green’ amenity center will include a covered pavilion, nature playground, string light patio, dog play area, amphitheater and open lawn,” the statement said.
Located off of State Highway 46 across from FM 3009, Meyer Ranch lies within the Comal ISD school district and is considered within New Braunfels city limits.
“New Braunfels is an increasingly popular spot in which to live due to its desirable location in Texas’ scenic Hill Country, excellent schools, proximity to employment centers in North San Antonio, and many recreational options,” Shuffler said.
Trendmaker prides itself on smart home technology, working to blend the design, development, construction and operation into its homes, Trendmaker officials said in a statement.
“For example, as part of the HomeSmart platform, each Trendmaker home at Meyer Ranch will provide the comfort, security and Wi-Fi connectivity residents need to control many of their home features,” the statement said. “Activated with just the swipe of a smartphone or a spoken command and supported by Amazon, the HomeSmart package includes Echo devices and HomeSmartproducts that work with Alexa to create seamless living.”
For more information about Trendmaker Homes Austin, visit www.TrendmakerHomes.com.
