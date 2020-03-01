Candidates were busy crisscrossing Comal County on Saturday, making last-minute pitches before Tuesday’s primary elections.
Registered voters in Comal and Guadalupe counties who didn’t cast ballots during the Feb. 18-28 early voting period will visit polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Super Tuesday.
County Republicans and Democrats will have contested primaries for President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 35, Texas railroad commissioner, Place 3 on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, and District 5 of the State Board of Education. Both parties also have several non-binding ballot propositions to gauge voter opinions ahead of state party conventions in May.
Locally, Republicans have contested primaries for Precinct 1 commissioner; tax assessor-collector; constables in Precincts 1, 3 and 4; and 433rd state district judge. All except Precinct 1 commissioner will be unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election and assured of four-year terms come January.
Others on the GOP primary ballot and unopposed in November are 22nd District Court Judge Bruce Boyer, Sheriff Mark Reynolds, Deborah Wigington (County Court at-Law No. 3), Charles Stephens (County Court at-Law No. 2), and Precinct 2 Constable Mark Cheatum.
County Democrats have contested primaries for U.S. House District 21, four seats on the Texas Supreme Court, and Place 4 of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Unopposed are candidates for Precinct 1 and Precinct 3 county commissioner and District 73 Texas House representative.
Guadalupe County GOP voters will select nominees in contested races for U.S. House District 15; sheriff; Precinct 1 and 3 county commissioners; Precinct 2 constable; first 25th district court justice; Fourth Court of Appeals chief justice and Place 5 on the state board of education.
Uncontested races in both parties are in Texas Senate District 21 and Texas House District 44.
Republican primary winners for Guadalupe County attorney; tax assessor-collector; Precinct 1, 3 and 4 constables and second 25th district court justice also won’t face November opponents and assured of four-year terms beginning in January.
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in any of the March 3 races except President, a primary runoff will take place May 26, for which the voter registration deadline will be April 27 and early voting will run May 18-22.
High turnout projected Tuesday
Unofficial early voting totals in both counties indicate higher turnouts of voters than in 2018. Comal County voters cast 17,043 early and mail-in ballots – 16% of 106,520 registered ¬– and Guadalupe County elections officials tallied 14,135 early votes, a 13.57% turnout from 104,158 registered voters.
Comal County voters can cast ballots at any of the 27 elections centers throughout the county. Sample ballots, voting-precinct maps and vote center locations can be found at the county elections webpage, votecomal.com.
New vote centers include Resolute Health fitness center in New Braunfels, Cibolo Creek Community Church in Fair Oaks Ranch, and the clubhouses or community centers in three major subdivisions: Canyon Springs, River Chase and Vintage Oaks.
“This is our second election to feature county vote centers, where the county’s registered voters can cast their ballots at any open polling place in Comal County,” said Cynthia Jaqua, elections administrator. “We’re excited to continue offering this service for our voters, who can now vote wherever is most convenient for them.”
Sue Piner, county Republican chair, expects to see a high turnout on Tuesday.
“In the 10 days of early voting, county Republicans and Democrats came to the six available polling locations in a steady pace,” she said. “We expect very large numbers of voters on Tuesday.”
Piner reminds voters to have their driver’s licenses ready to hand to election clerks for faster processing and that state laws prohibit use of cell phones, cameras and electronic devices inside polling places. She said campaigning for candidates “is not allowed in the polling place or within 100 feet of the location doors.”
She added voters can obtain sample ballots and candidate information about Republicans at the county headquarters at 265 Landa Street between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
“The 10 propositions at the end of your ballot are NOT making new laws,” Piner added. “This is a survey used to gauge voter opinion to inform our elected lawmakers in the next Texas legislative session.”
Democrats hope to stem red tide
Gloria Meehan, Comal County Democratic chair, said the party hoped to have fielded more local candidates for the primary.
“There have been a lot of challenges that we’ve obviously had here in the county,” she said. “One of the reasons why we haven’t had more candidates are because frankly, Democrats have been afraid of stepping up – and there have been many incidents that have sort of supported that.
“Somehow the speech of Democrats is not as valued as much as Republicans, which is a real issue in bringing more (political) balance to this community.”
Nationally, Texas is looming as both a major prize and a daunting proposition for many of the Democrats vying to take on President Donald Trump. The red state with the growing blue streak is too big to ignore, especially for a party that sees it as a future game-changer in presidential and congressional politics.
In the race for the Democratic nomination, California is the largest haul of the Super Tuesday states, awarding 416 pledged delegates to Texas’ 228. Together, the two states will award more delegates than the other Super Tuesday primary states combined.
Texas Democrats have long grumbled that the party’s top candidates rarely bother to hunt for votes in such a deep-red state. Democrats have not won a statewide office since 1994, the nation’s longest political losing streak, but are now making some headway.
In 2018 Democrats swept every top office on the ballot in Harris County, and the party has a chance to take control of the Texas House in November. Some believe the state’s 38 electoral votes — and a new path to the White House — aren’t too far out of reach.
But one major source of confusion for Texas Democratic voters on Tuesday is the withdrawal of nine of the 17 presidential candidates, including former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro. But because they withdrew after a Dec. 10 deadline, their names are still on the ballot.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
