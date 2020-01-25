People can now glide through the air at the world’s largest outdoor sky rail and trail, which opened at the Natural Bridge Caverns in Comal County on Friday.
Looking like a roller coaster, the 60-foot attraction boasts various levels off the ground to zipline. It differs from a standard zipline because it uses tubular rails which curve and lead people various directions rather than just a straight path.
“It’s four levels to the course and seven zip rails that depart from various levels and return to different parts of the course,” Natural Bridge Caverns owner and operator Travis Wuest said.
Travis Wuest and his brother, fellow owner and operator Brad Wuest, announced its opening joined by ambassadors from the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
Brad Wuest thanked the chamber for its efforts over the years.
“The New Braunfels Chamber supported our family after the discovery of Natural Bridge Caverns,” Wuest said. “(It) encouraged the family to develop the caverns and open it to the public, and it they have been there supporting us throughout.”
The ceremony also included Natural Bridge Caverns donating more than $17,000 to the New Braunfels Food Bank — proceeds from the Christmas at the Caverns event.
That amount could fill up about five semi-trucks full of food for families, said San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO, Eric Cooper.
Zip rail users zipped around during the cool, sunny morning, a welcome change from recent rainy and cold days.
To get on the rails, staff help riders put on their harness on, and then riders can walk up the wooden stairs while attached to the “safety system,” a way to secure people at all times, Travis Wuest said.
People are connected to a puck attached to the rail and it moves along with them.
This automated system also allows people to start at a zip rail but does not let them go on until the person ahead of them has completed a zip to their destination.
“In the safety system you can’t get out and can’t make a mistake,” Wuest said.
People can then zip down at a slight angle at only a few miles an hour, so that they are gliding rather than speeding down the tube.
Among the various landing platforms are also three different climbing structures and other obstacles.
Down below, toddlers can do a low to the ground version of the zip rails.
“We also have similar obstacles where mom and dad can stand alongside you to hold your hand,” Travis Wuest said. “It’s something that challenges them but doesn’t scare them off.”
For more information, go to the Natural Bridge Caverns website’s sky rail section: https://naturalbridgecaverns.com/twisted-trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.