People of all ages can have fun with a potato cannon, learning coding lessons and more on Saturday through an event by New Braunfels Makerspace.
New Braunfels Makerspace has two locations, one at 776 E. Torrey St. and the other at 231 Landa St. On Saturday from 2-5 p.m., adults and children can enjoy a picnic, live music and a range of hands-on activities at the location next to Torrey Park. Meanwhile, the Landa Street location will hold an open house.
Makerspace teaches kids and adults to create art and functional items using both traditional and advanced tools, such as 3D-printing and metalwork.
“It’s kind of an experimental shop where people can come and in different ways go from being a consumer to being a producer,” New Braunfels Makerspace founder Jeff Hunt said. “People get a chance to make things, from furniture to art.”
The Landa Street location houses a plasma cutter and a computer numerical control — or CNC — machine, which people control via a computer to automatically cut and 3D print shapes. It also has a little store where anyone can create and sell their products, including decorated wooden signs, chairs or birdhouses. One woman started her own business using the CNC machine to cut out wooden earrings to sell.
The program also holds summer camps, workshops and its Maker Scouts program where kids from 8 to 18 work on STEM activities, such as javascript coding and 3D printing and design.
Hunt said he tries to instill some values into the scouts like traditional Boy Scouts does, and teaches them lessons involving technology, such as how to be safe on the internet or handle cyberbullying.
He also teaches all the classes, which have stations where learners focus on certain projects, such as coding, design, 3D printing, metalworking, simple robotics and circuits.
Hunt has overseen Makerspace for five years and said he hopes to expand the program to work with local schools and businesses.
“This year I hope we find a lasting partner in New Braunfels,” Hunt said. “I really would love to work with the school district or the city to try and make this thing larger.”
Makerspace’s partners include H-E-B, which greatly supports the programs, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Hunt is also looking for volunteers and more hands to help teach the classes and workshops.
With technology changing constantly, Hunt said it’s important to show people new ways to be creative and use technology for their business.
“I’m into technology and I just kind of realized that it was another wave, kind of like the PC revolution, where people were going to have the chance to get their hands on entry-level manufacturing equipment,” Hunt said. “I just really wanted to participate and see where that would go.”
He said the skills taught at Makerspace are the “wild west” now, but future generations will be able to take advantage of the evolving ways to do business and art.
“We’re just trying to make it really affordable so people have access to the tools and community and have a chance to make stuff for fun, make stuff for profit,” Hunt said. “And also share knowledge.”
For more information about Makerspace, visit www.nbmakerspace.org.
