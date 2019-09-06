Canyon Lake Fire/EMS units prevented a small grass fire from spreading to other newly constructed homes in one section of the Vintage Oaks subdivision Wednesday afternoon.
Darren Brinkkoeter, Canyon Lake fire chief, said crews extinguished the one-acre blaze, which engulfed the front yard of one residence and threatened others in the 1600 block of Bordeaux Blanc Drive.
“Our agency received the alarm at 1:13 p.m. and arrived at 1:28 p.m.,” he said. “Crews worked fast to contain the fire to one acre and saved one home from burning.
“The fire was started by work crews constructing a new home on the adjacent property.”
Brinkkoeter said nine firefighters manning two brush trucks, an engine, ambulance and command truck were cleared at 3:43 p.m. No injuries were reported.
“This is a reminder that conditions are very dry,” the chief said. “It’s not taking much to have a fire get away very quickly.”
