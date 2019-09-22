More than 1,100 locations in the United States had people protesting for climate change on Friday, and New Braunfels was not left out.
More than a dozen residents met at the Main Plaza that morning, circling around the plaza and demonstrating for action on climate change.
Afterward, some people stayed and held their signs, facing toward Landa Street as cars drove by and honked.
“It initially started as a student protest, with the strike and planning to walk out of classes,” said resident Shawn Troxell. “Not so much here but maybe next year.”
According to StrikeWithUs.org, the protest marks the second anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s impact and weeks after Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the Bahamas.
The site also stated the worldwide Sept. 20 strikes kick off a week of action around the country, three days before the United Nations Climate Summit in New York City.
The Youth Climate Summit will begin Sept. 21.
“Demonstrating that the fight for climate action is beyond one moment, these actions put a spotlight on key climate justice fights taking place throughout the United States,” said Ben Rubin, SWU media relations. “Actions vary from fossil fuel project shutdowns, to demanding climate town halls, to mass actions against fracking and fossil fuel finance.”
At the New Braunfels protest, the subject of Houston floods came up. On Thursday, the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston said a record rainfall of 9.18 inches was set in Houston, breaking the previous record of 6.92 inches from 1979. Beaumont had an estimated 41 inches of rain during three days of tropical depression Imelda’s downpour. The National Weather Service said Thursday was the wettest day in September.
“Climate change is real,” Troxell said. “There are six named storms right now going on in our Gulf area, northern hemisphere. Six at once. Now.”
According to ClimateSignals.org, record-breaking rainfall has increased in recent decades due to global warming.
The website also cites the National Academy of Sciences. The academy reported that extreme heat events have been defined in a variety of time scales, from one day to one year.
“The climate has shifted significantly, leading to more heat records in every season,” ClimateSignals.org said, citing the science journal Climate Change. “The number of local record-breaking average monthly temperature extremes worldwide is now on average five times larger than expected in a climate with no long-term warming.”
A participant who would only refer to himself as a retired science teacher said even if people do not think global warming is human caused, it's still time to do something about it.
“With the kinds of super large tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding systems that are happening now, Houston can't take much more of that,” he said. “Houston area, the Gulf Coast, Florida, Carolinas, the Bahamas, so yeah. It's time to take care of our people.”
For more information on activities, visit StrikeWithUs.org.
To keep up with the UN Climate Summit, visit un.org/en/climatechange/.
