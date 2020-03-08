Yoga enthusiasts stretched and dipped while the water rushed underneath the Faust Bridge on Friday.
The Sophienburg Museum held a “Flow and Know” yoga session on the bridge Friday afternoon. Participants were rewarded with a beer and learned about New Braunfels history.
Sophienburg Museum curator Keva Hoffmann Boardman and yoga instructor Melissa Welch-Lamoreaux hosted the sessions as part of a 175th Anniversary event series. The museum already has yoga every Wednesday, so went out to use various historical locations with different lessons.
“The people we were doing this were into yoga and that’s a whole different demographic,” Hoffmann said. “So we were hoping we would catch some people and have fun in a beautiful place, but learn a little bit about your town.”
A class is $10 and includes a free beer to benefit the museum.
About two dozen people came out with their mats, coloring the bridge with blues and pinks as the sun was on the horizon. Ducks quacked below and a train chugged by.
Greg Casillas, the museum’s yoga instructor, led the session and said he enjoyed teaching outdoors on the bridge.
“You get to hear this, it’s sort of that white noise that allows you to be like ‘Oh, I don’t need music. I don’t need all of these other things,’” Casillas said. “And the distractions are limited, you’re not so caught up looking at other people or the mirror in front of you.”
The class is a “low flow” session to encourage anyone to join and do what they feel comfortable with, Casillas said.
Georgia Saenz, 35, tied her little rescue dog, Benji, to a bench as she stretched. The five-year-old dog wriggled out of his collar and climbed into her lap, so she laughed and did yoga with him.
“I always want to do it here but I don’t want to be that weird person who’s doing it by themself on the bridge,” Saenz laughed. “It was so awesome and I look forward to the next one.”
At one point, a homeless person walked through and people cleared the way. Casillas has taught yoga for 18 years and said he also helps homeless children.
“They still live here, they deserve these things,” Casillas said. “We sometimes forget all it takes is a ‘Hi,’ all it takes is acknowledgement. I think that’s the part of yoga where we have to acknowledge ourselves and to practice peace and gratitude.”
After yoga, participants huddled around on the bridge as the sun set. Hoffmann talked about the bridge and how the founders, including German Prince Carl, managed to cross the river.
One woman who fancied him wrote about crossing it in her diary in 1845, the year New Braunfels was founded, Hoffman said.
“She wrote ‘I rode with the Prince across the Guadalupe River,’” Hoffman laughed.
Yvonne Bays, 56, said she came out because of her friends and passion for history. She said she enjoyed the bridge session and chance to learn about the town.
“Just got a little chilly but it was beautiful, I love this bridge,” Bays said. “If people don’t know (the history) you can’t care.”
For more information on future classes visit: https://bit.ly/2wzaosG
