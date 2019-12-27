With two rivers, thick woods, beautiful hills and open pastures, New Braunfels is renowned for its beautiful outdoors — and Darrel Schnact wants to make sure everyone can enjoy it.
Born and raised in town, Schnact can trace his family history back to original German settlers in the area and local blacksmith Peter Arnold, and remembers growing up in the once small town of New Braunfels.
“It was a German community — German was often spoken, and my grandparents had a dairy farm on Solms where I first got excited about raising livestock,” Schnact said.
After graduating from New Braunfels High School, Schnact attended trade school in Waco where he learned the ins and outs of automobiles before moving back home and going on to be a mechanic.
“I’ve always been involved in auto or auto parts, “ Schnact said. “I like being able to fix something without having to pay someone else to do it.”
Schnact, a father of three kids — two girls and one boy — recalls meeting his wife Suzie shortly after returning through mutual friends.
“She is a special education teacher for Comal ISD,” Schnact said.
Together, the couple runs the Texas Hill Country chapter of the nonprofit Serve Outdoors.
“Basically what it is, is we take people with disabilities, wounded warriors and seniors … on hunting or fishing trips,” Schact explained.
Schact came across the organization himself several years ago. After contracting polio at four months old, Schnact was left with a bad leg and is considered disabled himself.
“I did three years of being a participant at another chapter before we opened up this chapter,” Schnact said. “My (late) friend Drew McGinnis helped get me into it.”
The programs help disabled, vets and seniors feel like they can do anything and help build confidence, Schnact explained.
“With my wife and I’s passions, it was a perfect fit for us,” he said.
Schnact said the nonprofit would not be able to do as much as it does without the help of their volunteers, who serve as the hands and feet of the organization.
“I was recognized by the Masonic Lodge Community last year, but I wanted to stress it wasn’t just me that’s done this, it’s everyone involved,” Schnact said.
A member of Oakwood Church, Schnact also serves on the Comal County Fair Association directors board and chairs the city’s wildlife committee.
“Something my dad told me was there are three ways for a person to described,” Schnact said. “Short or tall, rich or poor, and a giver or a taker. He told me, ‘Always be a giver.’”
