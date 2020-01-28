In the 10 days since the filing period opened, only one more candidate has submitted paperwork announcing intent to run for city or school board offices in May.
Russell Scott Garner filed for District 4 trustee in the Comal Independent School District, a seat currently held by long-time incumbent Dr. Denise Kern. Garner, a 48-year-old civilian human resources supervisor at Joint Base-San Antonio Randolph’s Air Force personnel center, submitted his papers on Thursday.
“As an Air Force officer, teacher, instructor and parent, I’ve had a chance to see first-hand the difference educators and instructors can make in the lives of those they are entrusted to train and educate. These experiences led me to pursue active involvement in Comal ISD,” he said.
The month-long filing period opened Jan. 15 with three filing for upcoming vacancies on the New Braunfels City Council — Rusty Brockman as mayor; Jason Hurta in council District 5 and James Blakey in council District 6.
On May 2, all city voters will decide propositions updating the city charter. Some will select trustees in the New Braunfels ISD and the Comal ISD, which this week will finalize propositions for a multi-million dollar bond slated for the same ballot.
All city council and school board seats are for three-year terms. Incumbent trustees in both districts — NBISD’s Michael Calta (District 2) and Matthew Sargent (District 4) and Comal ISD’s Jason York (District 3) and Kern (District 4) — have yet to file for reelection.
On Saturday, York, CISD’s current board president, informed the Herald-Zeitung he plans to seek a third term. Kern, first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2017, hasn’t made it official but has previously stated her intent to seek another term.
Garner and wife Renee have five children who have graduated from or currently attend schools in the Smithson Valley feeder pattern. He has served as a volunteer in the school district for the past six years.
“Now is the time for me to strengthen the Comal ISD School Board with my accomplished leadership skill-set and passion for education,” he said. “I am uniquely qualified to ensure we are meeting or exceeding the needs of our growing student population while maintaining fiscal responsibility for our district taxpayers.”
School board candidates must be registered voters, reside in the district they are filing for, and have resided within the school district for at least six months.
Qualified applicants for city council must be registered voters, have resided in their respective districts at least six months prior to filing and have resided in New Braunfels at least 12 months prior to the May 2 election date, and in no way be currently indebted to the city.
Interested candidates must file the necessary paperwork with the city of New Braunfels, NBISD or CISD before the 5 p.m. deadline on Feb. 14. The last day to register to vote is April 2; early voting begins April 20 and ends April 28.
WHERE TO FILE
NEW BRAUNFELS CITY COUNCIL
MAYOR, DISTRICTS 5 AND 6
City Secretary’s office in City Hall, 550 Landa Street
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
NEW BRAUNFELS ISD TRUSTEES
DISTRICTS 2 AND 4
NBISD Administration Building, 1000 N. Walnut Avenue
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
COMAL ISD TRUSTEES
DISTRICTS 3 AND 4
Comal ISD Support Services Building
1404 Interstate 35 North
7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays; 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.