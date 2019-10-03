New Braunfels Utilities has locked in on a water purchase for the next 30-years from the Guadalup-Blanco River Authority, NBU announced early this week.
The NBU Board of Trustees authorized NBU’s Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor to secure the largest single water purchase in NBU history on Aug. 29, 2019.
In an agreement with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, NBU purchased at total of 8,350 acre-feet per year of water supply from the Canyon Reservoir. NBU secured the purchase at the GBRA Canyon Reservoir water rate of $147.00 per acre-foot.
The purchase is historic for NBU because of the volume of the purchase, Taylor said.
“This is an agreement we have with GBRA, and it’s not a stand alone agreement we have — it comes from an understanding we have with them that we put in place a couple years ago and a number of good things have come out of that that have really provided for regional solution(s),” Taylor said.
In June, NBU was allowed to exercise a “right of first refusal” to purchase additional water supplies in the Canyon Reservoir from GBRA. Through a previous agreement between GBRA and NBU, GBRA contracted to allow NBU to purchase any raw supplies in the Canyon Reservoir authorized under GBRA’s Certificate of Adjudication “if supplies became available for sale, lease, or delivery by GBRA to potential or prospective users,” NBU said in a statement.
NBU locked in the water purchase for the next 30-years, with two optional 20-year renewals.
“Not only is this water purchase agreement with GBRA the single largest water purchase in NBU’s history, the fact that we were able to secure the 8,350 AFY at $147.00 per acre-foot makes it the most economical purchase in its history by today’s pricing standards,” Taylor said. “When you consider that the typical water purchase costs between $1,500 to $2,000 per acre-foot, it helps to put the GBRA water purchase in perspective.”
In 2018, NBU developed a Water Resource Plan that is updated annually and serves as a guide to address future water needs for the community.
As the community grows at unprecedented rates, this purchase will help NBU supply water to its community, Taylor said.
“In our water resources plan, what we have included is an expansion of our surface water treatment plant, and because we’re getting these additional surface water rights, it’s going to allow us to build that plant to a larger size so we can better utilize water that’s at such a low price,” Taylor said.
It’s important NBU have a diverse water supply to ensure water remains available for future generations, NBU said in a statement.
“We are guided by our mission to enhance the quality of our community by providing innovative essential services to the community where we live, work, and play,” Taylor said. “We take seriously the trust our community places in our ability to comprehend future water demands, and meet those demands. The GBRA water purchase highlights our commitment.”
Learn more about NBU’s future plans at nbutexas.com/planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.