A Comal County jury was seated Monday in the trial of Canyon Lake man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint three years ago.
Jurors were seated in the first day of proceedings against Christopher Joel Vizcaino, 27, who is being tried on five counts of aggravated sexual assault. In his indictment, Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Vizcaino committed a series of sexual acts upon a woman, using a knife and hands “in the course of the same criminal episode” on or about April 22, 2016.
Vizcaino arrested on May 16, 2016 on a single charge of aggravated sexual assault but was released from Comal County Jail that day after posting $75,000 bond. A grand jury on Dec. 6, 2017 indicted Vizcaino on four additional counts stemming from the same incident.
Vizcaino was booked back into the county jail on April 27, 2018 and has since remained there under $175,000 bond.
Visiting Justice Dwight Peschel is presiding over the trial in 207th District Court. Richard Molina is representing Vizcaino; and Assistant Criminal District Attorney Shelby Griffin is prosecuting for the state.
The guilt and punishment phase of the trial could last until the end of the week. A conviction on each first-degree felony charge carries between 5 to 99 years to life in prison.
