Nearly 6,500 ballots were cast by Comal and Guadalupe county voters during early voting for the Nov. 5 election that includes 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Cynthia Jaqua, Comal County elections administrator, reported 2,934 votes cast through Saturday — including 2,802 at six polling sites and another 132 through the mail. Guadalupe County tallied 3,535 early votes cast through Sunday, including 872 mail-in ballots.
Early voting continues through Friday in both counties. State amendment proposals include Proposition 4, which prohibits a state income tax; Proposition 5, which dedicates sales tax revenue to state parks and preservation of historic sites; and Proposition 8, which establishes an infrastructure fund for flood mitigation, flood control and drainage projects.
Comal residents in the Bulverde Area Rural Library District, Emergency Services District No. 3 will select board members. Guadalupe voters in Schertz and Cibolo will select mayors and city council members, Green Valley Special Utility District board members and a bond measure and four trustees in the Prairie Lea Independent School District.
These Comal County locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway (will close at 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday).
These Guadalupe County sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• Grace Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
For more, visit election office links at the Comal and Guadalupe county websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.