New Braunfels Independent School District trustees will meet in workshop session at 6 p.m. Monday in the NBISD Administration Center boardroom, 1000 North Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels.
The board will discuss and agree upon future goals and discuss House Bill 2840, which effective Sept. 1 amended the Open Meetings Act to modify how governmental bodies, including school district boards, manage public input during meetings.
The board’s next scheduled meeting is Monday, Nov. 18. For more, visit the district website, www.nbisd.org.
