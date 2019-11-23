Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Thursday arrested a New Braunfels man whose car plowed head-on into another vehicle on Farm-to-Market Road 306, killing all three inside.
Sgt. Orlando “Gus” Moreno, DPS public information officer based in San Antonio, confirmed troopers arrested Dave Michael Estes, 43, of New Braunfels, who faces three charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle on the night of Nov. 10.
Estes was booked into the Comal County Jail and was released Friday on $40,000 bond.
The official DPS crash report had not been filed, but Moreno said the crash occurred around 7 p.m. in the 8200 block of FM 306, between Purgatory Road and River Chase Drive, northwest of New Braunfels.
Estes, driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, was traveling eastbound on FM 306 when it crashed into a westbound 2018 Ford Escape, killing Melissa Leigh Edwards, 41, of Spring Branch; her son, Brendan Edwards, 11, and a relative, Walton Cleburne Parker, 93, of Rockport.
Moreno said Estes had veered into the westbound lane and struck the Ford head-on.
First responders from Canyon Lake Fire and EMS and Comal County Sheriff’s Office worked the fiery accident scene for hours. Estes, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Medical Center in Kyle; Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders pronounced the victims dead at the scene; a dog traveling with Estes also died in the accident.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by between 2 and 20 years in prison and a fine up $10,000. Moreno said DPS reminds drivers to control speeds, minimize distractions and never drink and drive. DPS has up to 14 days following the accident to file the official report, which will be available at the Texas.gov. website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.