The coolest weather in 20 years is expected this week for South Central Texas, as a rare cold front will sweep through early Tuesday and drop temperatures — and humidity — to early-fall levels.
“We get one of these during the summer every few years,” said Cory Van Pelt, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport. “It’s not going to make much of a difference in temperature, but it will give us some relief over the next few days.”
Upper level high pressure in the western U.S. will interact with low pressure centered in the Midwest to usher in the cold front just after midnight, forecasters said. Not much rain is expected — only up to about a half-inch locally — with skies clearing just after noon on Tuesday.
“Some people might get rain; others will miss out,” Van Pelt added. “When the rain clears out, there will be drier air behind the front.”
Tuesday’s high will again be in the mid-90s, but dew points will drop from the 70s into the 50s, aided by northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. The front is then expected to slip southward into the coastal plains by early Wednesday, dropping temperatures well below normal levels until Friday, when southerly flow in the low-levels returns to South Central Texas.
Any relief will be welcome — New Braunfels hit 100 degrees for the first time this summer on July 12, with highs of 102 degrees July 14 and 100 degrees on July 18 and July 20.
“It will be relatively cooler the next several days, especially overnight lows that should be in the mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday mornings,” Van Pelt said.
Both lows should come close to those recorded both days in 1999, 65 degrees on Wednesday and 64 on Thursday. New Braunfels’ all-time July low is 61 degrees, set in 1915.
The cool blast won’t last long — as winds will shift southeast on Friday, pumping in more gulf moisture with temperatures rising back into the mid- and upper 90s.
“That humidity will rush back in pretty quickly, and we’ll be back to that summery feel once again,” Van Pelt said. “At least we’ll have it good for a few days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.