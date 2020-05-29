Change. Adaptation. Evolution. There’s no doubt about it, things are different now. But the staff at Tye Preston Memorial Library isn’t letting that keep them from planning a full and robust Summer Reading Program.
Since the library is still closed to walk-in visitors, this summer’s activities will be completed at home. Nonetheless, Youth Services Librarian Betsey Leitko is excited to move forward with the annual program for Canyon Lake families.
“Of course, this is not at all how I imagined summer reading going this year, but I’m so happy that we are still able to offer a program to our patrons this summer,” Leitko said.
This year’s program kicks off on June 15 and is titled “Imagine Your Story.”
“The theme is meant to encourage our patrons to use their imagination to create their own story whether it be through their own writings, drawings, or other creative outlets,” Leitko said.
“Like last year, we will have an activity card for participants to complete. They will be able to get the activity card by either printing it off at home from our website or picking it up from the library via our curbside service,” she said.
Also like last summer, TPML is planning for three age groups: Listeners (ages 0-5), Readers (ages 5-12), and Teens (ages 13-17).
“There is no registration required and as always, the program is free,” Leitko said. “A grand prize will be awarded in each age group. Participants are eligible to win the grand prize by completing their activity card and returning it to the library on or before Aug. 1. They can complete as many activity cards as they would like and each completed card is an entry into the drawing.”
In the past, TPML has lined up various entertainers to perform for the children at the library. Leitko is still planning to have entertainment available, but in a different format.
“I currently have two performers who will be doing a virtual program for us via Facebook Live,” she said.
For the younger children, ages 0-4, Leiko has lined up Bounce’n Beethovens, which introduces children to a variety of music styles. That live performance is set for 10 a.m. July 8.
Magician John O’Bryant’s performance at 10 a.m. on July 15 features a high-production and high-quality live video stream for elementary age children.
In addition to the entertainment and the activity/bingo cards for participants to complete, TPML will be offering a weekly “To-Go Craft” that will be available for curbside pick up.
Jamie Poer, Public Services Librarian, has been working on that and other parts of the Summer Reading Program for ages 13-17.
“For the teens, we will have take-home crafts, which I am personally preparing for each week of the Summer Reading Program, as well as a summer journaling project and a ‘Quest Log,’ for teens to track their reading/activity progress,” Poer explained. “Once they finish the log, they can turn it in to enter the grand prize drawing, which will be for an Instax Mini Camera.”
Leitko, Poer and the entire TPML staff have been working to adjust the library’s programs for these changing times. As the mom of a kindergartner and a second grader, Leitko has first-hand experience of how difficult it has been for families.
“The last few months have been such an incredible adjustment for many children. They went from an enjoyable spring break to all of a sudden school is canceled, they are being taught via distance learning, and they miss their classmates and teachers,” she said. “I am glad that we are able to offer some sense of normalcy for our littlest patrons by continuing our summer reading program.”
Summer Reading information is available at www.tpml.org. If you have any questions after visiting tpml.org, you can reach out to the staff by emailing information@tpml.org; texting 830-253-4942., or calling 830-964-3744 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. You can also send a message from the TPML Facebook page.
