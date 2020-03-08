After the morning rush hour on Tuesday, construction crews will close the northbound access to Loop 337 from Landa Street for construction activities.
The Texas Department of Transportation said the closure, expected to last approximately four weeks, will remove the existing traffic island, expand the roadway and install sidewalks.
“Drivers traveling on northbound Loop 337 who need to access Landa Street/Wald Road will need to use the turnaround at Stone Crossing and use the southbound Loop 337 access road connecting to Landa Street/Wald Road,” TxDOT said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. “Drivers will still be able to go from Landa Street to northbound Loop 337 using the same access road.”
Electronic message boards are in place advising drivers of the detour route. TxDOT reminds the schedule is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. It urges drivers to watch for crews working in the right-of-way and use caution when traveling through work zones.
Loop 337’s $45 million expansion into a four-lane divided highway, including pedestrian access, bridges and signals in a six-mile stretch between Interstate 35 and Hillcrest Drive, began in November 2017 and projected to be completed by late 2021. For more, visit www.txdot.gov and enter “Loop 337” in the search box.
