As New Braunfels grows, so must its Chick-fil-A locations.
As of Friday, the Chick-fil-A at Walnut and I-35 will be closed for seven weeks to allow for back kitchen renovations, giving the popular fast-food restaurant more capacity to serve patrons even faster, said Mike Leal, franchisee and location owner.
“We want to be able to continue to help people quickly and the added capacity will allow us to do so even more efficiently,” Leal said. “We’re very excited about the renovation.”
The Chick-fil-A, located at 1031 S. Walnut Ave., will close at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The majority of the staff from this location will still be “taken care of” while a small group will be sent out to work at other Chick-fil-A locations in New Braunfels and San Antonio, Leal said.
“We hate to close for a bit, but with the growth we’ve experienced over the past five years, this is just a growing pain,” Leal said. “We look forward to reopening in March.”
Renovations for the front of the house, where folks dine and order food, are planned to take place in four or five years, Leal said.
“As far as our budget and timeline, that didn’t fall in the same period,” Leal said. “We’re thinking in four years we can update that part, as well.”
Leal, who has owned the location since its opening 22 years ago, said he wants to thank everyone in New Braunfels and visitors traveling through for their patronage.
“We are glad to serve the people of New Braunfels,” he said.
Hal Leedy, operator of the WestPointe Village Chick-fil-A at Loop 337 and SH-46, said WestPointe Village will be one of the locations taking on several of the Walnut location’s employees to help keep them working and employed during the hiatus.
“We’re excited to see some new faces from across town,” Leedy said. “We love what we do, and we’re here to serve.”
At this time, Leal said he wasn’t sure exactly what the renovation cost estimate is.
“We appreciate your patience as we rebuild our store to better serve you!” the Walnut location’s Facebook page states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.