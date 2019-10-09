The Comal County office of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will conduct childcare provider training on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The all-day conference at McKenna Events Center, 801 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is $45 for attendees ($60 for registrations after Monday, Oct. 7) and includes lunch. Training will be conducted by a range of child development experts. Sessions will include guidance discipline, updates and information on childcare standards, and stress management.
Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and the last sessions end at 3 p.m. The conference will provide six clock hours toward meeting state regulatory requirements. To register, call 830-620-3440.
